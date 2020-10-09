Betty Lou Tolar Fields
Collierville - Betty Lou Tolar Fields, 87 of Collierville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Athens, GA.
Betty was born on July 18, 1933, in Dyersburg, to the late Willard and Lyda Mae Tolar. She was a retired manager with AT&T and was an active member of the Germantown Church of Christ. She was very active in the Shelby County Republican Women, where she held several offices for years.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Ridgely Chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with Mr. Roy Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Burrus Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Survivors include her son, David Fields (Margie Gale) of Athens, GA; a daughter, Kathy Dean of Tiptonville; a sister, Annie Paschall of Ridgely; two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Fields Sledd (Aaron) and Cody Fields (Katie); six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mae Tolar; two sisters, Billie Underwood and Theresa Armstrong; a granddaughter, Robin Fields Williams; and her son-in-law, Johnny Dean.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Germantown Church of Christ.