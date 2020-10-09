1/
Betty Lou Tolar Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Tolar Fields

Collierville - Betty Lou Tolar Fields, 87 of Collierville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Athens, GA.

Betty was born on July 18, 1933, in Dyersburg, to the late Willard and Lyda Mae Tolar. She was a retired manager with AT&T and was an active member of the Germantown Church of Christ. She was very active in the Shelby County Republican Women, where she held several offices for years.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Ridgely Chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with Mr. Roy Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Burrus Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

Survivors include her son, David Fields (Margie Gale) of Athens, GA; a daughter, Kathy Dean of Tiptonville; a sister, Annie Paschall of Ridgely; two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Fields Sledd (Aaron) and Cody Fields (Katie); six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mae Tolar; two sisters, Billie Underwood and Theresa Armstrong; a granddaughter, Robin Fields Williams; and her son-in-law, Johnny Dean.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Germantown Church of Christ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridgely Chapel - Ridgely
515 Headdon Dr
Ridgely, TN 38080
731-264-5845
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridgely Chapel - Ridgely

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved