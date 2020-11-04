1/
Betty Lou Welch
Betty Lou Welch

Betty Lou Welch passed from this life October 22, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Cecil and Sarah Jane Welch of Houston, Texas, and by her daughter, Tonna Lynn Holland.

Betty leaves her two daughters, Lora Holland Slocum, of Woodruff, South Carolina, and Wanda Beth Knabe of Searcy, Arkansas, her dear friend, Nancy Martin of Memphis, Tennessee, 5 granddaughters who dearly loved her, and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters, Bernie Pavalansky, of Poland, Ohio, and Janet Farrah of Louisville, Ohio, and her 9 nieces and nephews.

Betty was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1942. She was loved by many people and made a difference in many lives. In Memphis, she helped begin the Synergy Foundation, worked with MIFA, was a secretary at the Mayor's office, and finally retired from Methodist Hospital. Betty had a love for people and people had a love for her. She will be greatly missed.

Betty was a supporter of St. Jude Hospital and of pet adoptions. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude or to a local pet adoption agency, in her name.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
