Betty Marie Wolverton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Wolverton

Memphis - Betty Marie Wolverton known as "Peaches", 74, of Memphis, TN was called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 6, 1945 to Betty Maxine Jarvis and Elmer Richard Jarvis in Wellston, Ohio where Peaches and her brothers and sisters grew up.

She is survived by four loving children: Charity (Gary) Walker, Isreal (Tina) Hearn, Liberty "Minnie" (Pedro) Sifuentes, Steven Earl (Daphnie) Hearn.

11 grandchildren: Sam Hearn (Autumn Cooley), Anthony Walker, Kristina (Robby) Beard, Heather Walker (Phillip King), Stephanie Hearn, Kaydee (Matt) Weibel, Rosie Rodriguez, Hunter Hearn, Natalia Sifuentes (Dalton Rostvold), Cynthia (Jon-Paul) McGrory, Angel Sifuentes.

12 great-grandchildren: Jesse Hearn, Samantha Hearn, Brynner Salg, Harleigh Beard, Brooks Hearn, Juliana Rodriguez, June Hearn, Max Beard, Brooklyn Weibel, Steven-Earl McGrory, Madilyn Weibel, Emery Hearn.

One sister: Dixie Barbee, 3 brothers: John Jarvis, Terry "Mickey" (Francis) Jarvis, and Jesse Jarvis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 3 brothers; Jack Jarvis, Jerry Jarvis, Elmer Richard Jarvis Jr. and her sister, Judy Jarvis. Also her children's father Samuel James Hearn.

There will be a visitation from 2 - 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. at Easthill Baptist Church located at 7054 St Elmo Rd, Bartlett, TN. Flowers may be received at the church Saturday from 9 to 5.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved