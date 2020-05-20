Betty Marie Wolverton



Memphis - Betty Marie Wolverton known as "Peaches", 74, of Memphis, TN was called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 6, 1945 to Betty Maxine Jarvis and Elmer Richard Jarvis in Wellston, Ohio where Peaches and her brothers and sisters grew up.



She is survived by four loving children: Charity (Gary) Walker, Isreal (Tina) Hearn, Liberty "Minnie" (Pedro) Sifuentes, Steven Earl (Daphnie) Hearn.



11 grandchildren: Sam Hearn (Autumn Cooley), Anthony Walker, Kristina (Robby) Beard, Heather Walker (Phillip King), Stephanie Hearn, Kaydee (Matt) Weibel, Rosie Rodriguez, Hunter Hearn, Natalia Sifuentes (Dalton Rostvold), Cynthia (Jon-Paul) McGrory, Angel Sifuentes.



12 great-grandchildren: Jesse Hearn, Samantha Hearn, Brynner Salg, Harleigh Beard, Brooks Hearn, Juliana Rodriguez, June Hearn, Max Beard, Brooklyn Weibel, Steven-Earl McGrory, Madilyn Weibel, Emery Hearn.



One sister: Dixie Barbee, 3 brothers: John Jarvis, Terry "Mickey" (Francis) Jarvis, and Jesse Jarvis.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her 3 brothers; Jack Jarvis, Jerry Jarvis, Elmer Richard Jarvis Jr. and her sister, Judy Jarvis. Also her children's father Samuel James Hearn.



There will be a visitation from 2 - 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. at Easthill Baptist Church located at 7054 St Elmo Rd, Bartlett, TN. Flowers may be received at the church Saturday from 9 to 5.









