Betty Matter passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 23, 1929, in Pennsylvania to Clarence and Bessy Rettinger.



She was a master gardener, Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, and Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Matter loved to travel and loved to learn new things. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to thank Mildred Gordan for her excellent care.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Matter; parents; brothers, Jim Rettinger and Roy Rettinger; sisters, Evie Koppenhaver and Hilda Hoffman; and Grandson Steve Wagner.



Survivors include her son, Jim Matter; daughter, Marcia (John) Wagner; grandsons, Justin Wagner, Joshua (Christie) Matter, and Jay (Wendy) Matter; great-grandsons, Miller Wagner, Jimmy Matter, and Joey Matter; and great-granddaughter, Addison Wagner.













