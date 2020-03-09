|
Betty Newman Stimpson
Brighton - Betty Newman Stimpson, a devoted mother and grandmother, 80, of Brighton, TN passed away March 8, 2020. Mrs. Stimpson was a legal secretary, a beloved member of Munford Baptist Church who enjoyed sharing the gospel, gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking and nature. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Floyd Stimpson; parents, Thomas Dan and Rosalie Gray Newman; sister, Doris Sage; and her brother, Jones Newman. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Stimpson of Munford, TN; Mike (Daniel Sneed) Stimpson of Dallas, TX, Jim Stimpson of Brighton, TN and Maury (Delta) Stimpson of Atoka, TN; grandchildren, Audrey Elizabeth Stimpson (Ben Rosenfeld), Dalton Carlton (Kelsey Perry), Christian Stringfellow. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Mar 10) from 5pm - 8pm with a service Wednesday at 11am all at Munford Baptist Church (1289 Munford Ave, Munford, TN 38058). Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN. Memorials may be made to Munford Baptist Church, or Memphis Union Mission.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020