Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Abundant Grace Ministries
Collierville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Abundant Grace Ministries
Collierville, TN
View Map
Betty Pinegar Obituary
Betty Pinegar

Memphis - Betty Pinegar, 81, previously of Memphis, TN, passed away June 5, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Betty is survived by her daughters, Renee (Kirk) Sisk of Falkner, MS, and Yvonne Kimball of Meridian, Idaho; 3 grandchildren, Stephen (Ashley) Fordyce, Jr., Albritton (Ross) Sheffield, and Jon Kimball; and 3 great-grandsons, Brooks, Rhett, and Nolan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Abundant Grace Ministries, Collierville, TN on Saturday, July 27, visitation at noon, service at 1pm in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (stjude.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
