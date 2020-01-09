|
Betty Rush Wittenberg
Memphis - Betty Rush Wittenberg passed away from this life on January 8, 2020 at the age of 92 and entered into the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Betty was born to Herbert & Emma Rush in Baton Rouge, LA on April 4, 1927. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and then attended Louisiana State University, where she was a premed student and a member of Tri Delta. She met the love of her life while at LSU, the captain of the National Champion LSU golf team, Jimmy Wittenberg. They moved to Memphis after they married, where Betty did cancer research at UT Memphis for a short while before settling into the life of raising a family.
Betty was a member of First Evangelical Church and an active member of the Encourager's Sunday School Class. She was a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years and impacted the lives of many women through this ministry. Even though she had never played before meeting Jimmy, she became an avid golfer and served as a past President of the Ladies Interclub Golf Association. She was a member of Les Passees, and a Master Gardner who had an amazing vegetable garden every summer. Betty volunteered for many years as a walking scorer at the old Memphis Open, which later became the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jimmy, her parents and one brother (Son). She leaves behind four children, Jimmy Wittenberg Jr. (DeeDee), Susan Wittenberg Walker (Lee), Dick Wittenberg and Lou Wittenberg (Charee), six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank The Belmont Village and Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion during our mother's time of need.
There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:30pm Sunday, January 12th at First Evangelical Church. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 14th at 12:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First Evangelical Church, 735 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020