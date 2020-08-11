Betty Ruth Belt Hudson



Germantown - Betty Ruth Belt Hudson of Germantown died Saturday, August 8 at the Village at Germantown. She was born on May 30, 1928, daughter of Charles Richmond Belt and Lottie Owens Belt of East Tennessee.



Mrs. Hudson is survived by her husband of 70 years, H. Wayne Hudson, daughter Leesa Hudson Downs, (Don) son Richmond (Rick) Hudson, sister, Faye Belt Ogle (Jack) 5 grandchildren, Jamie Downs Foran (Eric) of NYC, Kristen Downs Heath (Jason), Keri Downs Taylor (James), Brittney Hudson (fiancée Jonathan Ledbury), and Jared Hudson, all in the Memphis area. Also, great-grandchildren Kason and Mila Heath, Alex and Tyler Foran, and Caroline Taylor.



Mrs. Hudson was a music major at Peabody College in Nashville and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Much of her career was in advertising with Knoxville and Oak Ridge department stores before moving to Memphis in 1960. She then served as church organist for Colonial Baptist Church, and later for Germantown Baptist Church and McLemore Christian Church.



Mrs. Hudson was a member of Trinity Baptist Church Cordova where she served for many years in the Seniors Ministry. She took much pride in her founding role as one of the early promoters of the annual "Taste of Trinity" event which was held every November.



Due to the current virus environment, a family-only memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Cordova. Messages to the family can be emailed to hudsonbetty88@gmail.com. If you are interested in joining via virtual service please send your request to the email address above, and you will receive the needed information.









