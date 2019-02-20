|
Betty Ruth Berry Dorris
Water Valley, MS
Betty Ruth Berry Dorris, 85 of Water Valley, Ms, passed away on Feb 17th, 2019 in Hammond, LA. Betty was a purchasing agent for Cleo Wrap in Memphis til she retired. She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Howard G. Berry and Lallar Garner Berry of Water Valley, a son, James David Dorris of Memphis and 6 siblings. Betty leaves her husband James Dorris, a daughter Sandra Dorris Hils (Randy). 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Allred Meyers, Randall Joseph Hils, Randy Jacob Allred, 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday Feb 21st at Forest Hill midtown in Memphis from 10:30-1:00 with the burial to follow at Forest Hill South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019