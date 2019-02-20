Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Forest Hill midtown
Memphis, TN
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill South
Betty Ruth Berry Dorris

Betty Ruth Berry Dorris Obituary
Betty Ruth Berry Dorris

Water Valley, MS

Betty Ruth Berry Dorris, 85 of Water Valley, Ms, passed away on Feb 17th, 2019 in Hammond, LA. Betty was a purchasing agent for Cleo Wrap in Memphis til she retired. She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Howard G. Berry and Lallar Garner Berry of Water Valley, a son, James David Dorris of Memphis and 6 siblings. Betty leaves her husband James Dorris, a daughter Sandra Dorris Hils (Randy). 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Allred Meyers, Randall Joseph Hils, Randy Jacob Allred, 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday Feb 21st at Forest Hill midtown in Memphis from 10:30-1:00 with the burial to follow at Forest Hill South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019
