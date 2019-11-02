|
Betty Ruth Jolly Halstead
Betty left this earth on October 31, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN on March 4, 1927.
Betty is proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clyde Halstead, son Nolan McAdams, parents Clayton and Sarah Jolly, and six siblings. She leaves behind her daughters and sons Betty Ann and Monty Falls, Vicki and Thomas McDaniel; Richard and Kim Halstead; six grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren all of Memphis, TN; and brother, Albert Jolly of College Station, TX.
Betty was born into a large and loving family. And family was always her joy. She loved each one, born or acquired, offspring, nieces, nephews, spouses and special friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
Until her last few years she was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Lakeland, TN. She loved the Lord and found great comfort in reading her Bible.
Betty also loved to dance and loved to dine. She was a great beauty, inside and out. And she loved to dress the part.
A Memorial Service will be at 2P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis with viewing at 1P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, Collierville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019