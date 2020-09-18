Betty S. OsborneMemphis - Betty S. Osborne, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was originally from Jackson, TN and retired from Sherwood Jr. High School after 30 years of teaching. Mrs. Osborne was preceded in death by her husband, William Osborne; parents, J. B. and Lavada Smith; two sisters, Barbara Smith Forsythe and Billie Ruth Smith Sowell; and her beloved dog, Sam. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Debby Rose and her nephew, Tommy Sowell. Her family would like to give a special thanks for her long-time caregivers, Mayella Robinson, Kashanna Robinson, and Cynthia Leaks. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Ave. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2 pm.