1/1
Betty S. Osborne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Osborne

Memphis - Betty S. Osborne, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was originally from Jackson, TN and retired from Sherwood Jr. High School after 30 years of teaching. Mrs. Osborne was preceded in death by her husband, William Osborne; parents, J. B. and Lavada Smith; two sisters, Barbara Smith Forsythe and Billie Ruth Smith Sowell; and her beloved dog, Sam. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Debby Rose and her nephew, Tommy Sowell. Her family would like to give a special thanks for her long-time caregivers, Mayella Robinson, Kashanna Robinson, and Cynthia Leaks. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Ave. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2 pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved