Betty Sampson

Memphis, TN - Elizabeth "Betty" Ozanne Sampson

Elizabeth "Betty" Ozanne Sampson, age 95, passed away peacefully November 1, 2020 at Ave Maria Home. Betty was born to Teresa and Russell Ozanne, Sr in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended St. Agnes Academy where she graduated in 1943. After attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville she worked as office manager at her family's construction company.

Betty married Bill Sampson in 1949. They were happily married for 66 years when Bill passed away in 2016. Betty and Bill were founding members in the Parish of St. Michael Catholic Church. Betty served as eucharistic minister and as a member of the altar society. Betty supported the development of St Michael School community by volunteering in many roles including being a room mother, a cub scout den mother, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the PTA, and organizing various fundraising events that supported the church and the school. Betty was also an active member of Madonna Circle and Circle Arts and volunteered to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels.

Betty is survived by her children, Andy (Jennifer), Terrie, Michael, Russell (Karen), and Betsy; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her sister, Laura Robinson and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4 from 1:00-2:00 PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3867 Summer Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38122. The visitation will be followed by the funeral mass at 2:00 PM with internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Following the committal services a catered gathering for family and friends will be held from 4:30-6:30 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or Ave Maria Foundation, 2805 Charles Bryan Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38134






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
