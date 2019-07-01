|
Betty Seaton
Memphis - BETTY JEAN WEBER SEATON, 87, of Memphis, was with her children when she passed away on June 26, 2019. Her parents, Reese Combs Weber and Mary Margaret Ballard Weber, and brothers, Reese and Henry, and her son, Timothy Weber Seaton, predeceased her. Her children Marabeth Seaton (Robert Hijar), Sam Seaton Jr. (Beverly), Jim Seaton (Paula) and John Seaton (Tony Kemp) survive her. She was the proud grandmother of April Seaton (David Myles) and her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Sam. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial at 2:00 p.m. on July 2 at 239 S. Watkins St. for family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 1, 2019