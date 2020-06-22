Betty Sherard Rhodes
Memphis - Betty (Walne) Sherard Rhodes, 86, homemaker, passed away Friday, 6/19/2020, after a lengthy illness and has gone home to be with our Lord. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L. Rhodes, in October 2018. She grew up on a farm close to Kossuth, MS with 3 brothers and 3 sisters, two of which are still living, Leon Sherard and Anne Allen. She is survived by her 3 children, Roger (Angie wife), Kevin and Mike (Karen wife), 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church and loves the Lord with all her heart. Her greatest desire would be that everyone would choose to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be Thursday, 3/25/2020 at Faith Baptist Church starting at 12:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm. She will be buried at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery on Germantown Rd. Memorials or donations to your favorite charity should be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.