Betty Sloan Cardosi
Memphis, TN
Betty Sloan Cardosi of Memphis, passed away on February 22, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in August 1942 and was a first in class graduate of East High in 1960. She was the first member of the East High 12-year club. She also loved to play the piano. She was the owner of the Mid-South Flea Market but most importantly the matriarch of the Cardosi Family.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Julia Sloan and sister of Linda Harris (Wally). She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Cardosi Sr. (Bobby), after 51 years of marriage.
She is survived by six children: Bob Cardosi Jr. (Anita) of Horseshoe Lake, AR; Julie Haag (Lee) of Germantown, TN; Rowell Cardosi (Mary Anne) of Germantown, TN; Jackie Sciara (Eric) of Argyle, TX; Pat Cardosi (Tammy), of Germantown, TN; and Wendy Cagle (Jeff) of Memphis.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Austin Cardosi (Lindsey); Erin Cardosi; Jordan Langston (Wilson); Allen Cardosi (Niki); John Thomas Sciara (Rachel); Jason Haag; Joey Cardosi; Maggie Rutherford (Blake); Ashley Cardosi; Bethany Sciara; Emily Cardosi; Margaret Cagle; Patrick Cagle.
She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Adler Sciara, Scarlett Jo Cardosi, William Brody Langston, Ella Langston, Sam Langston, Rivers Langston and the soon to arrive son of John Thomas and Rachel Sciara.
She held the extended Cardosi family close to her heart, including Bip Cardosi (Hazel), Harry Cardosi (Morie), Marianne Raffanti (Roland), Eugene Cardosi (Bridget), Larry Cardosi (Roseanne), and Anita Wilkins. She had a special love for her four-legged family, including Poochie and Baby Girl.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Park on Poplar Avenue on Friday March 1st from 5-7 PM. The funeral and Mass will be held on Saturday March 2nd at 1pm. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 2300 Hickory Crest Memphis, TN.
Any memorials should be directed to the Animal Rescue or Shelter of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019