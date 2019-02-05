|
Betty Sue Fly
Memphis, TN
Betty Sue Fly, 90, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Betty was born in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Ernest & Mayola Barker Fly, and was preceded in death by her only brother Ernest Fly, Jr. She was a retired social worker for John Gaston Hospital and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019