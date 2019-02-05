Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Betty Fly
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
Hollywood Cemetery
Jackson, TN
Betty Sue Fly


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Sue Fly Obituary
Betty Sue Fly

Memphis, TN

Betty Sue Fly, 90, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Betty was born in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Ernest & Mayola Barker Fly, and was preceded in death by her only brother Ernest Fly, Jr. She was a retired social worker for John Gaston Hospital and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019
