Betty Sue Gross Lenagar
Betty Sue Gross Lenagar, 88, of Munford, TN passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept 19). She was born and spent her entire life in Munford. She was a lifetime member of Munford First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and taught children's Sunday school. Her first job was at the Munford Theater as a teenager and she ended her working career at Sears in Millington. Along with raising her four sons and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was most proud of her many years of teaching kindergarten out of her house. She was preceded in death by her parents, Obie Ellis Gross and Cleo Gillihan Gross, her husband, Mark Duane Lenagar; son, Michael Duane Lenagar of Holly Grove, TN; brother, James Wallace Gross of Memphis. She is survived by one brother, Obie Norris Gross of AZ; sons, Kevin (Jamie) Lenagar of Burleson, TX, David (Sharon) Lenagar of Munford, TN, James (Sharon) Lenagar of Munford, TN; daughter-in-law, Charline Lenagar of Holly Grove; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at a memorial service Saturday (Sep 26) at Munford First United Methodist Church from 1:00pm until the service at 3:00pm. Memorials may be made to Munford First United Methodist Church or your favorite charity
.
Munford Funeral Home
Munford Chapel
(901) 837-0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com