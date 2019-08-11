|
|
Betty Thomas Graham
Tallahassee, FL - Betty Thomas Graham aged 99, passed away on July 29, 2019, at Westminster Oaks Retirement Community in Tallahassee, FL. She was the wife of Reverend Lee Graham, Jr. who preceded her in death.
Betty was known for her gentle spirit. She shared in her husband's ministry to congregations in Port St. Joe, FL; Birmingham, AL; Memphis, TN; and Tallahassee, FL.
She worked quietly behind the scenes, but she left her impact on many. Her top priorities were her husband, five children, her extended family, Churchwomen United, and her work with the mentally ill.
Her parents, Dr. William Clark Thomas and Margaret Smith Thomas of Gainesville, FL; her brother, Dr. William C. Thomas Jr.; her sister, Virginia Alison; and her husband Lee Graham, Jr. all preceded her in death. She is survived by daughter, Marion of Fayetteville, NC; and sons Bill (Christine) of Bozeman, MT, Lee (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Jim of Tallahassee, FL, and Robert (Jennifer) of Charlottesville, VA and daughter in law, Bea Graham of Chattanooga, TN. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Tallahassee, FL on Friday, August 16 at 3 PM. Burial will be on Saturday Aug 17 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, FL at 10 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019