Knoxville - Betty Sue Williams Finley, 89, went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2019. She went to sleep peacefully after many years of medical issues. She died at Parkwest Hospital, Knoxville, TN. Betty was born in Memphis, TN on April 15, 1930, and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul H. Finley; her parents, Daniel B. Williams (father) and Sammie (Sue) Lucy Stone (mother), Ila Williams King (step-mother); and 3 sisters, Elizabeth Sue Williams, Willie Jo Williams, and Dorothy Williams Powell, all of Memphis, TN. Betty is survived by her brother, Daniel B. Williams, Jr (Jean) of Seymour, TN, along with a host of nieces and nephews, and "grand" nieces and nephews. She attended Treadwell High School, graduating in 1948. Betty had a long, outstanding career of approximately 45 years at South Central Bell, Bell South, and AT&T Telephone Companies holding several management positions throughout her career. Betty and Paul's last move was to Knoxville, TN in 1989. She was active in several clubs, to include Pioneers, EWI, OMNI, Welcome Wagon and New Commers where she held offices and was very dedicated to each club. Betty was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, TN. She lost her husband in 2006 and moved into Sherrill Hills Retirement Resort Living in 2015 where she enjoyed playing Bridge, Chicken Foot (Dominos), Bingo, and other card games. At her request, there will be a private graveside service for her at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN. The family requests memorial donations be directed to in memory of Betty W. Finley.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019