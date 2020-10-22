Betty Weaver
Columbus, MS - Mrs. Betty Greenhaw Weaver, age 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away October 19, 2020, at The Arrington. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Main Street Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Matocha officiating. The interment for family and close friends will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 903 College St. location is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born October 13, 1940, in Boonville, MS, and grew up in Columbus, MS. She graduated from S. D. Lee High School in 1958 and M.S.C.W. in 1962. Once week after graduation, she married Robin Weaver, Jr., her husband of 58 years, and worked as a legal secretary before dedicating time to raising three boys. Betty was a life member of the Columbus Junior Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing in the church choir with her husband, the Women in Church, the BSF study group, Belle Fleur Garden Club, and spending time with her eleven grandchildren. Betty was a wonderful woman who was extraordinarily kind to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Greenhaw, and her mother, Maxine Greenhaw Graham.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robin Weaver, Jr., her siblings, Judi Godsey and Larry Greenhaw, children, Bill Weaver of Chicago, IL, Stan Weaver of Atlanta, GA, Steve Weaver of Memphis, TN, eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth Crosetti, Hannah Leonard, Thomas Weaver, Andrew Weaver, Jonathan Weaver, Austin Weaver, Brooks Weaver, Adam Weaver, Brad Weaver, Megan Weaver, Jennifer Weaver, and one great grandson, George Crosetti.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Main Street Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 26, Columbus, MS, 39703, or to the charity of your choice
.