A beautiful flower blooming in the life of all who knew her. Gracious, caring, kind, loving and devoted to family and friends. Our friendship began when her and my farther worked together, then grade school and in high school. I never saw her without a smile or a friendly greeting for everyone. Betty will be missed by everyone who was influence by her life and the memories will live on in all of us. God’s blessing and prayers for Robin, Bill, Stan, Steve and their families during this journey without her. She will always be in the heart and minds of us all while resting in the hands of God.

With heavy heart Thomas “Little Cy” Perkins



Thomas Perkins

Classmate