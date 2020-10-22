1/
Betty Weaver
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Weaver

Columbus, MS - Mrs. Betty Greenhaw Weaver, age 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away October 19, 2020, at The Arrington. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Main Street Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Matocha officiating. The interment for family and close friends will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 903 College St. location is in charge of arrangements.

Betty was born October 13, 1940, in Boonville, MS, and grew up in Columbus, MS. She graduated from S. D. Lee High School in 1958 and M.S.C.W. in 1962. Once week after graduation, she married Robin Weaver, Jr., her husband of 58 years, and worked as a legal secretary before dedicating time to raising three boys. Betty was a life member of the Columbus Junior Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing in the church choir with her husband, the Women in Church, the BSF study group, Belle Fleur Garden Club, and spending time with her eleven grandchildren. Betty was a wonderful woman who was extraordinarily kind to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Greenhaw, and her mother, Maxine Greenhaw Graham.

Betty is survived by her husband, Robin Weaver, Jr., her siblings, Judi Godsey and Larry Greenhaw, children, Bill Weaver of Chicago, IL, Stan Weaver of Atlanta, GA, Steve Weaver of Memphis, TN, eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth Crosetti, Hannah Leonard, Thomas Weaver, Andrew Weaver, Jonathan Weaver, Austin Weaver, Brooks Weaver, Adam Weaver, Brad Weaver, Megan Weaver, Jennifer Weaver, and one great grandson, George Crosetti.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 26, Columbus, MS, 39703, or to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Main Street Presbyterian Church
OCT
24
Interment
Friendship Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus
903 College Street
Columbus, MS 39701
662.328.2354
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a classmate. You will be missed by many,
Sue McCollum
Classmate
October 22, 2020
A beautiful flower blooming in the life of all who knew her. Gracious, caring, kind, loving and devoted to family and friends. Our friendship began when her and my farther worked together, then grade school and in high school. I never saw her without a smile or a friendly greeting for everyone. Betty will be missed by everyone who was influence by her life and the memories will live on in all of us. God’s blessing and prayers for Robin, Bill, Stan, Steve and their families during this journey without her. She will always be in the heart and minds of us all while resting in the hands of God.
With heavy heart Thomas “Little Cy” Perkins
Thomas Perkins
Classmate
October 21, 2020
Although our time together was not long (14 years) I was in awe of Betty’s kindness & love for all of her family. Betty was a story teller of her life growing up, her joy of her boys, Bill, Stan, & Steve and a commitment beyond words for her husband, Robin. I will be greatful for her generosity and sharing with me the Weaver traditions. I will miss you, and i will remember you always for your beauty & taking me in as your daughter-in-law. Rest In Peace “Bebe”

Love, Ann Weaver




Ann Weaver
October 21, 2020
A wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and classmate.
Welborn Johnson
October 21, 2020
Betty was such a beautiful person, always kind to everyone, and everyone loved her. We were in high school and college together, and when she left her job at the 'W', she recommended me. She was a joy to know. We will miss her at class reunions and lunches. My heartfelt sympathies to Robin and all their family. May God comfort them.
Linda Sumrall
Classmate
October 21, 2020
In loving memory and sympathy.
Patricia Nabors Wildrick
October 20, 2020
Betty, was so loved. As many have said today, "She was beautiful inside and out". So kind and loving. We were so blessed to have her as Friend and Classmate of the 1958 Lee High School Class. We are sad for Robin, Bill, Stan and Steve, and all the Grands!!!!!! Blessings to all as you continue your journey. With much love..............
Hazel Southerland Hodges
Friend
