Bettye Chapman
Memphis - Bettye Daniel Chapman, born November 6, 1939, daughter of Robert and Jo Daniel, died peacefully on June 6, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bobbie, Gennette, Effie and Patti; and her daughter, Laurie Deaton.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Suzanne) Chapman and Linda (Steve) Page; grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, Katie, Hannah, Konar, Lexi, Cecilia and Quinlan; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Raburn, Jim Daniel, Ellis Daniel, Donald Daniel, Lucy Smith and Nancy Wallace; Sister-In-Law, Carolyn Pulliam; Christina Chapman and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was an avid University of Memphis sports fan, a Grid Iron participant for fifty years and worked and supported numerous children's charities. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. with an hour visitation prior at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Bettye will be interred at Saulsbury Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in Saulsbury, TN. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Memphis - Bettye Daniel Chapman, born November 6, 1939, daughter of Robert and Jo Daniel, died peacefully on June 6, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bobbie, Gennette, Effie and Patti; and her daughter, Laurie Deaton.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Suzanne) Chapman and Linda (Steve) Page; grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, Katie, Hannah, Konar, Lexi, Cecilia and Quinlan; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Raburn, Jim Daniel, Ellis Daniel, Donald Daniel, Lucy Smith and Nancy Wallace; Sister-In-Law, Carolyn Pulliam; Christina Chapman and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was an avid University of Memphis sports fan, a Grid Iron participant for fifty years and worked and supported numerous children's charities. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. with an hour visitation prior at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Bettye will be interred at Saulsbury Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in Saulsbury, TN. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.