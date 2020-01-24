|
Bettye Elliott Berger
Bettye Elliott Berger, 89, born in Decaturville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 15th at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Bettye was a woman of many accomplishments and remarkable qualities. She was a true pioneer in the music business. Bettye started out at WHER-All girl radio station, owned by Sam Phillips. She then formed her own booking agency, Continental Artist. She traveled and arranged bookings all over the world. She began writing her own songs, one of which was recorded by Ivory Joe Hunter, and three of her songs were featured in "Memphis", a made for T.V. movie. Bettye is currently featured in an exhibit at Stax Museum of American Soul Music, titled "Run this Town: Memphis Women of Soul, Past and Present." Her work is featured in an exhibit at the Rock and Soul Museum. Bettye was amazing and unique and noted for her wit and charm. She had a love for music which she carried throughout her life.
Honored at the museum of Television & Radio in New York City as broadcast partners in a two part feature of National Public Radio's Lost & Found Series.
Bettye's life and career would be documented in various academic womens histories and rock and roll history by the Smithsonian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Flossie Ella and Arlie Lee Elliott, sisters; Mozelle Branan, Zula Smith, Sue Haynes, and brother; Jimmy Elliott.
She is survived by sister Earlene Sprout and Brother Jerry Elliott. Also left to carry her memory are her beloved children: Danny Maddox, Vicki M. Edwards (Anthony), Patti Maddox, and Jack Berger. Her Grandchildren: Heather Cope (Ken), Anthony Edwards Jr. (Lisa), Morris Berger, Bethany Stewart (Logan), and Neil Maddox. Her special and loved five Great Grandchildren, one Great Great Grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020