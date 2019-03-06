Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
For more information about
Bettye Shaul
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Collierville Christian Church
707 N Byhalia Road
Collierville, TN
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Collierville Christian Church
707 N Byhalia Road
Collierville, TN
Resources
Bettye Jean Shaul, 86, passed away March 3, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Collierville, a retired teacher from Collierville Elementary School and a member of Collierville Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Cameron Shaul and her parents Ray Hughes and Florence Salmon Hughes.

She is survived by three children, Susan Shaul Eaton (Ron), Andy Shaul (Karol) and Ray Shaul (Michelle); grandchildren, Shana Ward (Kevin), Brad Smithart (Stephanie), Ginny Shaul (Jamie), Mike Shaul, Matt Shaul, Emily Lindsey (Mitchell), Margaret Shaul, and Josh Shaul; great-grandchildren, Tanner Smithart, Miller Lindsey, and Collier Lindsey.

The family will receive friends on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Collierville Christian Church, 707 N Byhalia Road, Collierville, Tennessee 38017. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff at The Gardens of Germantown, to all her friends, and church members for their cards, calls and visits over the years of her declining health.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Shaul may be offered to Collierville Christian Church or to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
