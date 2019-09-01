|
|
Beulah L. Taylor
Nashville - Beulah L. Taylor formerly of Memphis, TN passed on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home in Nashville, TN.
She is survived by five children Christopher (Paula), of Memphis, TN, Marcus (Rickie), of Greensboro, NC, Karlton, Patrice Bailey (Terrence) and Vina Moore-Hayes (Ronald) all of Nashville, TN. One brother Richard Briggance of Nashville, TN. Three brothers-in-law, Lawrence Braden of Memphis TN, Joe Taylor (Rachel), of Hartford, CT and Charles Taylor (Coleen) of South Carolina. Twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews to morn her passing.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Terrell Broady Funeral Home and September 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following visitation at Merry Street Church of GOD, Seventh Day, 2416 Merry St, Nashville, TN 37208. Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019