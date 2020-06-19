Beverly Bowen Wennemark
Cordova - Beverly June Bowen Wennemark, 90, passed away June 10, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Beverly was born May 9, 1930 in Needham, Massachusetts to Howard Ernest Bowen and Alberta Louise Cookson Bowen. She grew up in New England skiing, ice skating, and singing in the church choir with her mother. As a teenager, Beverly participated in the Girl Scouts Wing Scout Program, and learned to fly a single engine Piper Cub. She also completed the Red Cross Home Nursing course, the youngest in her class. Beverly was a 1948 graduate of Norwood High School. In 1951, Beverly graduated from the Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. She later moved to Chicago, Illinois and practiced as a registered nurse before marrying and raising her family. They moved to Germantown, Tennessee in 1965. In her later years, Beverly enjoyed travel, book clubs, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her optimism, good humor and unfailing kindness. Beverly is survived by her son, Robert Wennemark of Cordova, daughter Cynthia Wennemark (Dr. Ken Takegami) of Tullahoma, and several cousins, including Mrs. Faye Christensen of Melbourne, Florida. A private service will be held June 20 at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospitable, the Humane Society of Memphis, or a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jun. 19, 2020.