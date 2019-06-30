|
Beverly Elise Orren
Memphis - Beverly Elise Orren went to Heaven on Sunday June 9, 2019 after a long bout with cancer.
Beverly was a US Army Veteran, a graduate of State Tech with A+ certification in computer repair, and a former employee of ECS Federal for over 20 years.
Beverly is survived by her husband Daniel; daughter Elisa and son-in-law Manuel; a son, Erick and daughter-in-law Nakia; three grandchildren, Alexa, Logan and Aubrey; sisters, Betty Gwynn, Carolyn, Jody, and Tammy; and brothers, David, Michael, Gene, James and John.
Beverly did not wish to have a Funeral Service, but hoped her friends and family would make a donation to their favorite charity instead.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019