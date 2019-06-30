Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Orren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Elise Orren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Elise Orren Obituary
Beverly Elise Orren

Memphis - Beverly Elise Orren went to Heaven on Sunday June 9, 2019 after a long bout with cancer.

Beverly was a US Army Veteran, a graduate of State Tech with A+ certification in computer repair, and a former employee of ECS Federal for over 20 years.

Beverly is survived by her husband Daniel; daughter Elisa and son-in-law Manuel; a son, Erick and daughter-in-law Nakia; three grandchildren, Alexa, Logan and Aubrey; sisters, Betty Gwynn, Carolyn, Jody, and Tammy; and brothers, David, Michael, Gene, James and John.

Beverly did not wish to have a Funeral Service, but hoped her friends and family would make a donation to their favorite charity instead.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.