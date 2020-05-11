Beverly Jean Williams-CleavesMemphis - Dr. Beverly Jean Williams-Cleaves passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital, after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Born on August 16, 1943, Beverly was the youngest of three daughters born in Mason, TN to John Ed and Odessa Williams. The valedictorian of her Manassas High School Class of 1961, Dr. Williams-Cleaves attended Howard University and received her medical degree in 1969 from the University of Tennessee Memphis. She focused on internal medicine as she continued her residency at the prestigious Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, and practiced for several years in San Francisco. Eventually returning home to Memphis, Dr. Williams-Cleaves facilitated scores of community health fairs and organized many educational outreach programs. For many years she served as an associate professor in the endocrinology division at UT Health Sciences Center (UTHSC) and lead the endocrine outpatient clinics at the MedPlex Clinic. Dr. Williams-Cleaves was dedicated to serving her community, and her numerous civic and social involvements included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Society for the Arts Inc., Bluff City Medical Society, Leadership Memphis, Healthy Memphis Common Table, board member of LeMoyne-Owen College, and the American Diabetes Association. A lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church, she lead the establishment of the church's monthly "Feed the Less Fortunate" events. She and her sisters established college scholarships at Friendship Baptist Church and Manassas High School, as well as a fellowship at UT. Her sister Willie Mae Williams Crittendon preceded her sister in death in 2015. Left to mourn Dr. Williams-Cleaves' passing are her loving husband, Calvin; son, Calvin II (Georgette); daughter, Carlotta Williams (Terence); daughter, Marinda Anderson; sister, Ethelyn Williams-Neal, M.D.; nieces, Pam Crittendon Johnson (Doug) and Jehan L. Roberson; nephews, Sheldon C. Crittendon (Lolita) and William C. Roberson; 4 grandchildren, Astasia Willams, Terence (T.J.) Williams, Jr., Calvin D. Cleaves III and Addyson Cleaves, and a host of extended family, friends, classmates, colleagues, students and mentees. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and funeral services will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m, both at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Due to the current climate attendance of the funeral service will be limited. Live Streaming of Dr. Beverly Williams-Cleaves' service will be available through Serenity Funeral Home's website. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.