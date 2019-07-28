Resources
Beverly R. Mitchell

Beverly R. Mitchell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Beverly R. Mitchell

We are nobody to question on God's will.

The pain of losing you is immeasurable. We know the biggest star in the sky, that is shining the most is you.

Though you are not present here with all of us, your memory is stored on our mind. In this one year, there's not a

single day that we didn't miss you.

Deeply missed by your

husband, Woodrow Mitchell; sons, Jason (Shayla) Mitchell and Jonathan Mitchell, and grandchildren, Gerald and Grayson
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019
