Bill Dalton Walker, Jr.



Memphis - Bill Dalton Walker, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Blytheville, Arkansas, passed from this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Francis Bartlett Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee following a long illness.



He was born March 26, 1956 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Bill Dalton Walker, Sr. (deceased 2014) and Anna Bell (Garner) Walker. He grew up in Blytheville and graduated from Blytheville High School.



He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1974 and achieved Rifle Expert. Afterward his occupations included a brief stint on a riverboat, truck driving, he also served two years on the Blytheville Fire Dept. He began working as a painting contractor with his father, who had retired as Captain on the Blytheville Police Dept. Bill enjoyed learning the skills of painting, and liked the freedom from the daily grind. After moving to Memphis, he continued his career in painting.



He loved to ride motorcycles from an early age, and continued for most of his life riding, working on, and even building motorcycles. It was his lifelong hobby. He enjoyed listening to music. He loved dogs. As a younger child, he liked to build models and skate at the skating rink, and was pretty much a little rascal.



Bill is survived by his wife Jo Ann (McMullin) Walker, married on 3/26/1978, his son Eric Lee Walker and his stepdaughter Sally Ann (Sommers) McAnulty of Memphis, Tennessee, and his mother Anna Bell Walker of Blytheville.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.









