Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
1936 - 2020
Millington - Bill Madill, 84 of Millington, TN passed away February 13, 2020. He was retired from the Navy and a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by his sons, Douglas Madill, Steve Madill and Don Madill; sisters, Jane Jones, Charlotte Dunlap, Delores Swoyer and Kathleen Lindquist; brother, Arthur Madill; 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (Feb 22) from 12:00 pm until the memorial service at 2:00 pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
