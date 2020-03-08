|
|
Bill Ray Campbell
Germantown - Bill R. Campbell, 84, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Germantown, TN. He served in the Air Force as an Air Force medic stationed in Bermuda on the air crash and rescue team during the Korean War, continuing on in the reserves. He went on to continue in the field of X-Ray, doing sales, service, installation and owning his own company Bio-Medical and X-Ray Systems. Bill loved the study of space and small animals and passed his spare time watching TV shows on space exploration, animals and old westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Martha, two brothers, three sisters, his wife; Ann, of 60 years and his son; Ronnie. The family will receive friends at 12 pm Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home with a celebration of life service at 1 pm. A committal service will follow at 2 pm at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020