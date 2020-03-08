Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Ray Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Ray Campbell Obituary
Bill Ray Campbell

Germantown - Bill R. Campbell, 84, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Germantown, TN. He served in the Air Force as an Air Force medic stationed in Bermuda on the air crash and rescue team during the Korean War, continuing on in the reserves. He went on to continue in the field of X-Ray, doing sales, service, installation and owning his own company Bio-Medical and X-Ray Systems. Bill loved the study of space and small animals and passed his spare time watching TV shows on space exploration, animals and old westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Martha, two brothers, three sisters, his wife; Ann, of 60 years and his son; Ronnie. The family will receive friends at 12 pm Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home with a celebration of life service at 1 pm. A committal service will follow at 2 pm at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -