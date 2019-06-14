Bill W. Linder



Collierville - Bill W. Linder, of Collierville TN, passed away at Baptist East on June 12, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born on January 5th, 1944 to Cliff and Lucille Linder of Corinth Mississippi.



His early childhood was greatly influenced by Coach Bobby Wroten and the YMCA of Corinth. Bill was a graduate of Corinth High School. Bill continued his education playing baseball at Northeast Mississippi Jr. College and Mississippi State University. He eventually transferred to Memphis State.



A State Farm Agent for more than 40 years, Bill was still active in the insurance industry until the time of his passing. Bill's life was rich with his passions involving family, friends, travel, sports, as well as serving his community and others. In 2008, Bill was named by the Germantown Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year. He was a proud member of the State Farm President's Club. He was active in his church, Germantown Church of Christ, where his life stood as an example of service before self.



At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Cliff Linder; and brother, James (Mickey) Linder. He is survived by his wife, Genie Linder; his two sons, Britt and Geoff Linder; grandchildren, Wade, Katie, Reed, Bennett, and Davis.



Bill and Genie recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. His life was enriched by his Christian values, hard work, and incredible friends, many of which are here today.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to be followed by funeral services at Germantown Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the Mickey Linder Scholarship Fund at PO Box 557, Tupelo, MS, 38802. Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary