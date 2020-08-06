1/1
Billie Bonner
Billie Bonner

Grenada - Billie James Bonner, 86, of Grenada, Mississippi was born in Crandall, Mississippi to Tobe and Etta Morgan Bonner, May 29, 1934, and moved to his eternal home July 25, 2020. He married Betty Jean Waldrup on September 23, 1955. Billie attended Quitman High School, Quitman, Mississippi. He joined the United States Navy shortly after his 17th birthday, serving his country as an electrician's mate on the USS Colonial during the Korean War. Billie graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1960. Billie was a well known and highly respected pharmacist from his early days of pharmacy at the Corner Drug Store to his days of owning and serving people at Bonner's Pharmacy. Many children left the drug store with candy to help the medicine go down.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and after retirement learned to cook and learned to can string beans. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the USS Colonial reunions, his Navy ship. After retiring, Billie enjoyed spending Saturdays in the fall cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels and visiting friends in The Grove.

Billie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Grenada, Mississippi where he was a beloved second grade Sunday School teacher, deacon, and an encourager to others.

Billie was a dedicated fan at Kirk Academy Athletic Events. He was often seen in the stands surrounded by students. In 2018, he was awarded the Kirk Academy Ray Freeman Award for Honor and Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Waldrup Bonner, his daughter, Linda Jean Bonner, his parents Mr. and Mrs. Tobe (Etta) Bonner, brothers, Leo Bonner, H B Bonner, sisters, Nina Thompson and Bonnie Oliver.

He is survived by a daughter Ann Bonner (Steve) Huber, Cleveland, MS; sons Max (Magalys) Bonner, Eads, TN and Michael (Amanda) Bonner, Cleveland, MS; grandchildren: Daniel (Tiffany) Huber, Mobile, AL; Matthew (Liza) Huber, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Joel (Yo) Huber, Starkville, MS; Rachel Huber, Southaven, MS; Ashley Bonner, Cleveland, MS; Amber Bonner, Cleveland, MS; Amy Bonner, Cleveland, MS; Max Bonner, Jr., Eads, Tn; Stephanie Bonner, Eads, TN; and great grandchild Magdalene Huber, Bloemfontein, South Africa; sister Faye Swilley, Quitman, MS and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers for their love and support: Eupora Hankins, Shirley Brown, Earlie Mohead, Marcia O'Bannon and Peggy Steele.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Grenada, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 450 Faith Drive, Grenada, Mississippi 38901 or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
Guest Book sponsored by MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada

