Billie Greenwell Ralph
Cordova - Billie Greenwell Ralph, 92, of Memphis, Tennessee died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Francis Bartlett Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.
Mrs. Ralph was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She retired from Memphis State University as an Administrative Assistant. She loved reading and gardening and her grandchildren. We are thankful for her legacy of faith and family, and we feel sure that she getting her porch set up in heaven next door to her daughter Judy. She was a resident at Bellevue Woods Senior Community surrounded by her neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Gaines Ralph, a daughter, Julia Ralph Casteel, her parents, Roy and Julia Kelly Greenwell, two sisters, Edna Hook and Mable Lee, two brothers, Jimmy Greenwell and John Oscar Greenwell.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Baker (Dee) of Cordova, TN; a sister, Mary "Bloss" Greenwell Brennecke and John Brennecke of Birmingham, AL; niece Kelly Brennecke Watson of Atlanta, GA; Three grandchildren Brad Baker, Christy Baker Piersant (Ryan), and Beth Casteel Livingston (Daniel), four great grandchildren, Allie and Ava Piersant, and Lucy and Evie Livingston and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Roller Family Funeral Home 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, Tennessee with burial following at Bassett Cemetery in Bassett, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 3, 2019