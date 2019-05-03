Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Ralph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Greenwell Ralph

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie Greenwell Ralph Obituary
Billie Greenwell Ralph

Cordova - Billie Greenwell Ralph, 92, of Memphis, Tennessee died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Francis Bartlett Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Mrs. Ralph was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She retired from Memphis State University as an Administrative Assistant. She loved reading and gardening and her grandchildren. We are thankful for her legacy of faith and family, and we feel sure that she getting her porch set up in heaven next door to her daughter Judy. She was a resident at Bellevue Woods Senior Community surrounded by her neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Gaines Ralph, a daughter, Julia Ralph Casteel, her parents, Roy and Julia Kelly Greenwell, two sisters, Edna Hook and Mable Lee, two brothers, Jimmy Greenwell and John Oscar Greenwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Baker (Dee) of Cordova, TN; a sister, Mary "Bloss" Greenwell Brennecke and John Brennecke of Birmingham, AL; niece Kelly Brennecke Watson of Atlanta, GA; Three grandchildren Brad Baker, Christy Baker Piersant (Ryan), and Beth Casteel Livingston (Daniel), four great grandchildren, Allie and Ava Piersant, and Lucy and Evie Livingston and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Roller Family Funeral Home 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, Tennessee with burial following at Bassett Cemetery in Bassett, Arkansas.

On-line guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/memphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now