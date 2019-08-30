|
Billie J. Greenslade
Bartlett - Billie Greenslade, 78 passed away August 17, 2019 in Garland, TX. Billie was born June 13, 1941 to W.K. and Edwina Younger. Billie married the love of her life Tom Greenslade, they were married for 59 years until her death. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son John Greenslade. Billie is survived by her husband Tom Greenslade, daughter Tonya Chapman (Keith) of Poetry, TX, sister, Cindy Jones of Germantown, TN, grandchildren, Christine Young, Thomas James Greenslade, Carl Chapman, Eddie Chapman, and Kaylee Chapman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church 3755 North Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. In lieu of flowers, donate to: Walk to end Alzheimer's Dallas-team: Love Never Fails or act.alz.org/goto/LoveNev erFails.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 30, 2019