Billie O Stafford Jr., 73, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Mary Williams Stafford, 3 daughters, Shelley Fry (Tony), Teresa Stafford, Angie Brown (Jeff), his mother, Bernice Stafford and brother, Bryan Stafford. Daddy Bill had been blessed with 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bill was a member of Frayser Heights United Methodist Church. Visitation with his family will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am with graveside service following at 10:00 am at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Whitten Road. 901-382-1000. Please join us for a celebration of Bill's life after service. We will be giving directions at the service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.