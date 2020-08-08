Billie Puckett Busch



Billie Puckett Busch age 83, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully early in the morning on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Billie was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1937, in Marks, Mississippi, grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi and moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she lived throughout her adulthood. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruby Griffis Puckett who also resided in Memphis. Billie was an incredible woman, caring to all, fun to be around, hardworking and independent. Billie enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, and she never missed a televised Memphis Tigers basketball or an Atlanta Braves baseball game. Her memory and beautiful spirit will live in our hearts forever.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Graham and Martha Keeton, and her grandson Sean Simone. Carolyn and Billie passed within eight days of one another. They were best friends their whole lives, soul sisters and the best of companions for 20 years.



She leaves behind her loving daughters, Beverly Busch McAndrews of Memphis, TN and Alice Hoberg (Bob) of Memphis, TN; and her loving son Marty Simone (Laura) of Mandeville, LA; her grandchildren Eddie Cavender (Cassandra), Lee Lenox, Alex Chapman (Chris), Katie Perry (Brandon), Morgan McAndrews (Carolyn), Beverly Hoberg, Bobby Hoberg (Alyssa), Amanda Simone and Sarah Hoberg; and her seven great-grandchildren.



She graduated with the class of 1955 from Clarksdale High and worked as the Design Facilitator at Odom Contract Interiors. Nothing made Billie happier than cooking for those that she loved. She was a member at Hope Church.



The family wishes to thank the Staff of the King's Daughters and Sons Home and the Doctors and Nurses at Baptist Memorial for their love and compassion for Billie.



A celebration of Billie's life will be held in the Chapel at Hope Church on Sunday August 16, 2020 at 1 pm, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN 38018. Charitable donations can be made in her honor to Oasis of Hope.









