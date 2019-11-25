Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fisherville, TN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fisherville, TN
Billie Sue Balloue Hamner


1931 - 2019
Billie Sue Balloue Hamner Obituary
Billie Sue Balloue Hamner

Collierville - Billie Sue Balloue Hamner was born January 10, 1931, to Will and Rubye Simmons Balloue in Collierville, Tennessee. She was married to Tilden Hamner for 54 years. She worked for many years at the People's Bank.

She is survived by two children; Kaye Hamner Guy of Franklin, Tennessee and Mike (Kathy) Hamner of Fisherville, Tennessee, four grandchildren; Alison (Eric) Hill, Rachel (Brandon) Allen, Meredith (Lance) McKee, Brad (Elisabeth) Hamner and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation at Collierville Funeral Home, 4:30pm - 7:00pm Tuesday, November 26th and 1:00pm Wednesday, November 27th at First Baptist Fisherville Church, funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Fisherville. www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
