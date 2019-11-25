|
Billie Sue Balloue Hamner
Collierville - Billie Sue Balloue Hamner was born January 10, 1931, to Will and Rubye Simmons Balloue in Collierville, Tennessee. She was married to Tilden Hamner for 54 years. She worked for many years at the People's Bank.
She is survived by two children; Kaye Hamner Guy of Franklin, Tennessee and Mike (Kathy) Hamner of Fisherville, Tennessee, four grandchildren; Alison (Eric) Hill, Rachel (Brandon) Allen, Meredith (Lance) McKee, Brad (Elisabeth) Hamner and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation at Collierville Funeral Home, 4:30pm - 7:00pm Tuesday, November 26th and 1:00pm Wednesday, November 27th at First Baptist Fisherville Church, funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Fisherville. www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019