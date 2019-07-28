|
Billy Claud Helsley
Memphis - Billy Claud Helsley, two days shy of 92, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by those who dearly loved him. Known to many as Mr. Bill, he was born in Essex, Missouri to Sherman and Iva Helsley on July 27, 1927, the youngest of eight. Due to his father's passing when Bill was a small boy, he was raised by his devoted Mother and Grandmother. Under the advisement of his brothers, who were Army Infantry during World War II, Bill joined the Merchant Marines at age 17. He was a seaman on the the SS Oregon Trail, a tanker, where he made seven trips into the Persian Gulf and shuttled oil around the world.
Bill later married his wife, Mary Clodfelter Helsley, whom he adored in February of 1955. Together they served our country as a proud United States Air Force airman and his wife. While still in the Air Force, their only child was born, Claudia Elizabeth Helsley, after a 13 year wait. Bill proudly retired as a Master Sergeant serving on the flight line, with his last stop being Blytheville, Arkansas. He and his family began a new life in Memphis where he worked for the IRS. Although humble about his athletic abilities, Bill was a fierce competitor on and off the field. His love of baseball and basketball carried on throughout his lifetime. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Bill had a great love for the Lord Jesus Christ and attended church at Christ the King Lutheran Church, where he was a 30 year member and also served with the CTK Nehemiah's. Mornings were meant for donuts with his friends at Gibson's Donuts where he enjoyed laughing and solving the world's problems with the folks sitting around the Table of Wisdom.
Bill is survived by his daughter Beth Helsley, who adored him dearly; his caregiver Tina George, who brought many smiles to his final days and many nieces and nephews, who he impacted greatly. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, his brothers and sisters: Elmer, Sammye, Glen, Les, Lee, Toots and Bud, his sister-in-law, Laura Nan Ross, who shared his love of the Cardinals, and his cherished niece, Patty Ross Marion.
The family would like to thank, Dr. Glenn Williams, Dr. Henry Stamps, Extendicare Home Health and Crossroads Hospice for the extraordinary care which they provided during his final days.
The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30th from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 31 at 11am with interment to follow in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family requests any memorials be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 or the Memphis Dream Center, http://memphisdreamcenter.com/get-involved/give-financially, for feeding hungry children.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019