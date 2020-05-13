Billy D. Boswell
Burlison - Billy D. Boswell passed away on May 6, 2020. Mr. Boswell was 43 years of age and an assistant manager for Dollar General who loved the Dallas Cowboys, his wife and children, wrestling and video games. He leaves his wife, Katryna Boswell; daughter, Cerenity Mychelle Roles; sons, Billy Darwin Boswell, Jr., Dawson Lee Boswell; father and step-mother, Norris D. (Beth) Boswell; grandmother, Nora Faye Boswell; sisters, Erika Michelle Boswell Davis, Britney Nicole Boswell Moore, Haley Elaine Boswell; brother, Jeremy Trotter, and a step-father, Donald Shapely. He was predeceased by his mother , Redona Lee Shapley. A gathering of close friends and family, will be held from 1:30pm until the memorial service at 2pm, all at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Saturday, May 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123.
Munfordfunerahome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 13 to May 20, 2020.