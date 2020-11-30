Billy F. Paris
Southaven, MS - Mr. Billy F. Paris, 83, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home in Southaven, MS. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven (626 Star Landing Rd., Southaven, MS 38672). A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven. Interment will be at Desoto Memorial Gardens (630 Star Landing Rd., Southaven, MS 38672). Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Paris was born May 21, 1957, in Brush Creek, TN. Mr. Paris was a proud patriot and served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Volunteer in Policing, and First Baptist Church of Southaven. Mr. Paris also served as a Desoto County deputy sheriff for a number of years. He was always known to be a St. Louis Cardinals fanatic and was fascinated with baseball. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing whenever he could. He enjoyed living in the country, and he even raised livestock for some time. Above all, Mr. Paris was a family man. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and putting them first. He was an amazing husband and father, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Paris is survived by his loving wife, Martha "Liz" Paris of Southaven; two sons, Mark (Lueann) Paris of Nesbit, MS, and Dr. Floyd Alan Paris of Southaven; one granddaughter, Julie (Justin) Poynter of Waco, KY; four grandsons, Ryan (Meagan) Paris, Clay (Lindsey) Paris, and Philip (Jaimie) Paris, all of Hernando, MS, and Trey Paris of Nesbit; two great-granddaughters, Preslee Paris and Ellee Paris, both of Hernando; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Mr. Paris was preceded in death by his parents, Willie King Paris and Sina Beatrice Paris; his sister, Betty Faye; and one daughter-in-law, Penne Paris.
In honor of Mr. Billy F. Paris' service to our country, the flag of the United States Air Force will be flown on the day of the services.
Donations and memorials in honor of Mr. Billy F. Paris may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
