Billy Faye Thompson
Memphis - Billy Faye Thompson, 95, of Memphis, TN passed away October 8, 2019 at Legacy Assisted Living in Memphis. She was born on December 27, 1923 to Leonard Arthur Queen and Elizabeth Lila Queen in Benton Co., MS. She was the wife of Claude Thomas Thompson for 42 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters: Celia May Smith, Ruby Gray Queen, Flora Lee Hutchings, Dorothy Elizabeth Nivans, Lila Emergeain Queen. Billy Faye is survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduation from high school, she worked at various jobs. One interesting job she has was at Fisher Body Plant in Memphis. There, she built parts and assemblies for B25 and B29 aircraft used in World War II. Some of her hobbies were making ceramics and gardening, but her favorite pastimes were traveling and spending time with family and friends. Billy Faye was very independent and lived alone after her husband passed away in 1988, taking care of the house and yard work until her health declined. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East from 9-10 am with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Hill South Cemetery. The family would like to thank Legacy Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019