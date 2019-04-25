Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Gene Daniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Gene Daniel Obituary
Billy Gene Daniel

Drummonds, TN

Billy Gene Daniel, 85, of Drummonds, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell. Mr. Daniel worked at Cargill where he retired. Later he and Jimmie Nell worked as owner/operators of My Very Own Flower Shop where they lovingly served their community. He and Jimmie Nell were faithful members of Munford Baptist Church. He is survived by his three children, Harold Daniel(Cathy), Genelle Daniel Hayse(Lonnie), Mark Daniel(Bobbi); his seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. There will be a viewing held for Mr. Daniel on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm and a funeral service on April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm, both held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 901-872-3375 / www.northridgefh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now