Billy Gene Daniel
Drummonds, TN
Billy Gene Daniel, 85, of Drummonds, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell. Mr. Daniel worked at Cargill where he retired. Later he and Jimmie Nell worked as owner/operators of My Very Own Flower Shop where they lovingly served their community. He and Jimmie Nell were faithful members of Munford Baptist Church. He is survived by his three children, Harold Daniel(Cathy), Genelle Daniel Hayse(Lonnie), Mark Daniel(Bobbi); his seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. There will be a viewing held for Mr. Daniel on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm and a funeral service on April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm, both held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 901-872-3375 / www.northridgefh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019