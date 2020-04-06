|
Billy Gene Godwin
Gallatin - Age 72, entered the presence of the Lord on April 5, 2020. Born & raised in Memphis, he has resided in Gallatin, TN since 2009. Billy served in the United States Marine Corp and was a Vietnam Vet. He graduated from Overton High School in Memphis and attended Austin Peay State. In Memphis, he spent many years as a commercial contractor and construction superintendent. Afterward, he owned and operated Memphis based Mobile Oil Solutions until his retirement. His love for baseball was exemplified by his many years as a youth baseball coach. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Margie Steele Godwin and Melvin Godwin, and older brother Andrew "Jack" Godwin. His survivors include his beloved wife, Glenda B. Godwin, his 3 devoted sons Lt. Col. Spencer Godwin (Jen) of San Antonio, Texas, Christopher Godwin of McKinney, Texas, and Nicholas Godwin of Frisco, Texas, and his 2 adorable grandchildren Hadley and Hudson. He also leaves a sister Margarite Sgarlato of Boynton Beach, Florida, a brother David Godwin (Cheryl) of Spring Hill, Kansas and sister in law Pat Godwin of Collierville, TN. Due to the corona virus quarantine please honor Billy with donations in his memory to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020