Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Billy Ralph
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memphis

Billy Gene Ralph, 70, passed away on March 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was a retired maintenance mechanic at Marietta and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also dearly loved being a grandpa. Mr. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda Ralph; two daughters, Tammy Hester and Lisa Duren; two sons, Jason Ralph and Billy Ralph Jr.; two sisters, Emily Sue Ralph and Linda Ralph; two brothers, Lloyd Ralph, Jr. and Dan Ralph; eleven grandchildren, Harley, Cody, Haley, Phoenix, Kensley, Brayden, Presley, Makaya, Ireland, Lydia, and Billy III. His family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., from 1 pm until service starts at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh LaGrange Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 20, 2019
