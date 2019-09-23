|
Billy Harrell Moore
Atoka - Billy Harrell Moore, USN-ret., 82, of Atoka, TN passed away September 21, 2019. He retired from Christian Brothers University as the Director of the Maintenance Department; retired from the US Navy as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer having served in the Bay of Pigs Invasion and during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Moore; parents, Jayell and Vivian Moline Moore; sister, Joyce Heskett; brother, Charles Moore. He is survived by his children, Donna (Jerry) Freeman of Atoka, TN, Michael (Susan) Moore of Jacksonville, FL, John (Barbara) Moore of Reidsville, NC; brothers, Ralph Moore and Ray Moore of Ridgely, TN; five grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday (Sept 23) at the Munford Chapel from 5pm - 8pm with a service Tuesday at the Munford Chapel at 10am. Interment to follow in Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka, TN. Munford Funeral Home
