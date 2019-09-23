Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Harrell Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Harrell Moore Obituary
Billy Harrell Moore

Atoka - Billy Harrell Moore, USN-ret., 82, of Atoka, TN passed away September 21, 2019. He retired from Christian Brothers University as the Director of the Maintenance Department; retired from the US Navy as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer having served in the Bay of Pigs Invasion and during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Moore; parents, Jayell and Vivian Moline Moore; sister, Joyce Heskett; brother, Charles Moore. He is survived by his children, Donna (Jerry) Freeman of Atoka, TN, Michael (Susan) Moore of Jacksonville, FL, John (Barbara) Moore of Reidsville, NC; brothers, Ralph Moore and Ray Moore of Ridgely, TN; five grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday (Sept 23) at the Munford Chapel from 5pm - 8pm with a service Tuesday at the Munford Chapel at 10am. Interment to follow in Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka, TN. Munford Funeral Home

Munford Chapel

(901) 837-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now