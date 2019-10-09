|
|
Billy Joe Brawley
Millington, TN - Billy Joe Brawley, 80, passed away October 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, TN. He was a Retired USN Chief, who served in the Korean War and Vietnam. Mr. Brawley is survived by his daughter Debbie Hernandez, three grandchildren, Melissa Good, Nicolos Hernandez, and Stephanie Steele, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife Glendora Brawley. The family will receive friends Friday October 11 from 6 - 8 P.M., Services will be Saturday October 12 at 11 A.M. all in The Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.
Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019