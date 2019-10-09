Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Billy Joe Brawley

Billy Joe Brawley Obituary
Billy Joe Brawley

Millington, TN - Billy Joe Brawley, 80, passed away October 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, TN. He was a Retired USN Chief, who served in the Korean War and Vietnam. Mr. Brawley is survived by his daughter Debbie Hernandez, three grandchildren, Melissa Good, Nicolos Hernandez, and Stephanie Steele, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife Glendora Brawley. The family will receive friends Friday October 11 from 6 - 8 P.M., Services will be Saturday October 12 at 11 A.M. all in The Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
