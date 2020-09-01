Billy Lee Mann Jr



Memphis - Billy Lee Mann Jr, 64, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Mann Sr, sister, Jeannie King, and grandson, Devin Boyd. He is survived by his mother, Doris; children, Austin (Kelly), Mitzie (Randy) LaPlante, Sierra (Joe); brother, Davey (Teresa); sister, Tanya Pressgrove; grandchildren, James, Kelly, Kennedi, and Zoe; and great grandchildren, Ava and Eliana.



Billy was born on November 28, 1955, in Riverside, California. At age 16, he became the youngest person to earn a barber license in the state of Tennessee. Thus, beginning his prolific career as a master barber at Roman Palace for the next 48 years. His personality was bigger than life and was known for his love of music, cooking, and adventures. He was an original member of the award-winning hot wing team, The Lounge Lizards, that helped found the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival, that began 17 yrs ago in parking lot of the infamous Poplar Lounge.



A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Hyde Lake Pavilion at Shelby Farms from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a charitable donation be made in his name in honor of The Lounge Lizards to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis.









